Inarguably the topmost and highest Ghanaian musician right now, Kuami Eugene, has celebrated his 25th birthday of February 1, 2022, and social media is excited.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The young musician deserves all the recognition and accolades he is getting from family, friends, and fans on social media because he has worked hard for himself.

Aside from making a name for himself, Kuami Eugene has achieved a lot even before getting to age 25, and this is very laudable.

A collage of Kuami Eugene. Photo credit: @kuamieugene/Instagram

Source: UGC

YEN.com.gh brings you six of Kuami Eugene’s enviable achievements that make him outstanding.

1. Youngest-living Artiste of the Year: Kuami Eugene got a standing ovation at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards when he was mentioned as the Artiste of the Year. His Open Gate song, plus other hit songs of the year, such as Ohemaa, Obiaato, all paved way for Kuami Eugene to win that coveted award.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

2. All hit songs: All of Kuami Eugene’s songs are hit songs. He started in 2017 when he released his debut Angela. And since then, Kuami Eugene has not relented on his efforts to produce only hit songs for Ghanaians

3. Mouth-watering ambassadorial deals: Even before clocking 25, Kuami Eugene already has juicy deals with top companies. He is the brand ambassador for Adonko Next Level Energy Drink, Itel Mobile Phones, just to mention a few.

4. The king of feature: Kuami Eugene is also referred to as the king of features of the industry. “If Kuami Eugene is on your song, you get an automatic hit, someone once said. The young musician has a way of helping colleagues make hit songs. One typical example is the collaboration he had with Kwame Yogot for their Bribi Besi song.

5. Youngest musician to buy a Range Rover: Kuami Eugene is also the youngest musician in the industry to have bought a Range Rover. In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, he drove in the car to buy waakye.

6. Multi-talented: Unlike other musicians, Kuami Eugene is a songwriter, a dancer, a beatmaker, a producer, and a lot more. He has written songs for big names in the industry, including Adina, Becca, and MzVee.

Source: YEN.com.gh