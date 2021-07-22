The Hearts coach has been nominated along with two others

He is in the run to win his second coach of the month award

Boadu won the monthly award for May

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the month award alongside Asante Kotoko’s Mariano Baretto and Ebusua Dwarfs coach, James Kuuku Dadzie.

The 35-year-old phobian head coach has been nominated for the second time and will hope to win the award as he did for the month of May.

According to a GFA publication, Boadu was nominated after leading Hearts of Oak to three wins and a draw in June.

Ebusua Dwarf’s Kuuku Dadzie who lost one game and won three in the month will also be in the running while Baretto who led the Porcupine Warriors to three wins and tasted one defeat will also hope to end his season on a high.

The statement also indicated that the winner of the NASCO coach of the month award will take home a 43’ inch NASCO television set and a plague from partners NASCO Electronics.

Premier League player of the month for June

Elsewhere, WAFA ace Augustine Boakye, Asante Kotoko talisman Fabio Gama Dos Santos, Ebusua Dwarfs midfielder Emmanuel Anaful and Benjamin Bernard Boateng of Elmina Sharks have also been nominated for the NASCO Premier League player of the month for June.

The quartet are gunning for the accolade, having excelled for their respective clubs in the closing stages of the 2020/21 League campaign.

The winner will take home a 41’ inch NASCO television set and a plague from electronic partner NASCO Electronics – with the announcement set for Friday, July 23, 2021.

