A beautiful young lady known as Thomaesa B. Bailey, Esq has recently posted a picture on social media where she put side-by-side a picture of her when she worked at a pizza place called Pizza hut and another picture of her with her current job at US Congress.

The caption of her post reads; "I'm so grateful for my journey"

The post on LinkedIn touched many people and got a huge engagement with 3,540 comments and 113,002 likes.

Going through her LinkedIn profile, YEN.com.gh gathered that she completed Georgia State University College of Law in 2020.

Thomaesa is currently a Legislative Counsel with the US House of Representatives.

Below are some of the comments on her post;

Loletha Johnson said;

God is good! "Nothing is hard for my God". Congrats!

Uche Ossai commented;

Awesome! It shows it doesn't matter where you start but where you are going! Well done girl!

Armele ZC replied;

Yaaas!! And GOD has the final say!!!

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young IT technician, Ngalo Adriaan Mahlangu, who has been hoping to leave a life of unemployment had his story changed for good.

In a LinkedIn post, the young man revealed that he was disappointed at a job interview he went for in February as he was not chosen.

After the said interview, Ngalo said that the company’s CEO promised to call him, telling him there is something bigger for him.

Some months after, the boss gave him a call as he had promised and gave the young man a job on the spot. The IT expert said he is so grateful.

Source: Yen Newspaper