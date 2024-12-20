Ghanaian Students 'Spoil' Their Teachers With Plantains, Tubers Of Yam As School Closes
- In anticipation of the Christmas festivities, various schools across the country are closing their doors for the Christmas vacation
- A teacher in a primary school has flaunted the gifts their students sent them in appreciation for their efforts in instilling knowledge in them
- Netizens who saw the video were impressed and congratulated the teachers while blessing the students for their benevolence
A Ghanaian teacher could not contain her joy as she flaunted the gifts her students sent her on their vacation day
In a TikTok post, the young woman shared the items the children brought to them, including yam tubers, plantains, and chicken.
Watch the video below:
Source: YEN.com.gh
