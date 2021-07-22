Shatta Wale has kicked off a journey to become a Taxi business owner

He shared the news about his new business venture on Twitter

As expected, Ghanaians shared their thoughts about this

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale is expanding his presence into the taxi-hailing business.

In a series of posts on Twitter, he made a call for applications from qualified drivers amidst promises to ensure they live off their work.

Shatta Wale announces a new Taxi service 'Shaxi'; Ghanaians react to the news. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

The Taxi brand is called 'ShaXi' - assumed to be an amalgamation of Shatta and Taxi. It is currently unknown if the business is a sole proprietorship or with partners.

"Drivers get ready with your applications !!!! #SHAXI," reads the first tweet announcing the venture.

Amongst other issues, he promised that drivers will make "more money like they deserve" and "enjoy [their] work as drivers."

Check below for some reactions to Wale's announcement.

A Twitter user with the handle @GeeNxt had some advise for Wale on the new journey: "Good initiative buh let's be frank here looking back into history if u are celebrity n u start some business it's wise u keep on low or even use someone as the face n be behind coz just fanbase thing Koraa bi trouble ..hmmmm I pray u succeed in this wale"

Chris thinks the business is a promotion plan for Wale's career: "It's another way of promoting Ur songs too, them go play 80% of Ur music in the #SHAXI"

Xoxo prayed for blessings for Wale: "One don.Dont know wat to say but Chaale God bless you.May you live long cos u are really an inspiration to me.4 lyf is 4lyf"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, a new video of Shatta Wale’s son, Shatta Majesty, has got fans concluding that he looks like his father.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Majesty was making faces according to his mood.

A voice, perhaps his mother’s, is heard in the background asking him to make a happy face, a sad face, and a mad face.

For his mad face, some people observed that Majesty looks so much like Shatta Wale when he made the face.

Others say that his happy and sad face looks the same. Still, others admired the little boy and called him handsome.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen