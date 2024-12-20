The grandmothers of the two teenage girls who lost their lives in the East Legon crash have reacted to the Family and Juvenile Court's verdict

On December 19, 2024, the court in Accra handed down a six-month sentence at the Correctional Centre on the young boy and a fine on his parents

However, the aggrieved families have opened up about some events that took place during the court proceedings and expressed disappointment

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The aggrieved families of the East Legon Accident victims have opened up on some events that occurred during the trial of the young son of Bishop Salifu Amoako.

In a video, they expressed mixed reactions over the verdict of the court, arguing that they expected a stiffer punishment but were grateful that justice had been served.

The grandma of Justine Agbenu drops more details about events that occurred during the trial of Salifu Amoako's son. Image source: EDHUB, ESA Ministries

Source: UGC

Speaking on some of the events that occurred during the trial, grandma of one of the deceased Justine Agbenu, claimed that Bishop Salifu Amoako attempted to pervert justice.

She noted that he brought in six lawyers to rescue his son and family from the law but due to enough evidence gathered by the prosecutor, justice was served.

The grandmother of the deceased further noted that BishopAmoako claimed his son was suffering from depression, hence, his actions that led to the demise of their beloved. In her opinion, this was not a justification for the teen's actions.

Additionally, she questioned the credibility of Salifu Amoako as a pastor following some utterances he previously made, especially his claim that he drives without a licence. She noted that a good pastor would not conduct himself in a lawless manner.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with families

Netizens who saw the videos of the families' reaction to the court verdict were heartbroken. Many consoled them in the comments section.

@dr_officiale wrote:

"This is the height of injustice. There is evidence that the boy has been driving recklessly at high speeds for show and has been recording and posting it. His parents know this because the videos are out there."

@osei_dennis100 wrote:

"You see that last statement of the woman.Its more powerful than anything.May God rest their souls."

@NsiaAvena wrote:·

"The future will tell. With money, they should continue buying the law. And whoever led the messmerising of this case will get his or share of the pain the family is going through now and forever. It will reach them. God is not dead."

Maame Dwomoh laid to rest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Dwomoh, one of the East Legon crash victims, was laid to rest.

Friends and loved once gathered at the funeral grounds to pay their last respects to the beloved teen girl.

Netizens who saw videos of the event were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh