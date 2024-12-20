Serwaa Amihere was involved in a heated back-and-forth with a fan on X over Salifu Amoako's son's case

The media personality was insulted by a random user who did not agree with the ruling on the case, prompting her to hit back at him

She educated the young man on the law and pointed out his ignorance, a move which was applauded by other netizens who sided with her

Popular media personality Serwaa Amihere got entangled in a heated exchange on X after sharing news about the court ruling involving Salifu Amoako’s son.

The ruling saw the young boy sentenced to six months in a senior correctional facility for causing the fatal East Legon accident that led to the deaths of two young girls.

The situation escalated when a user, @Blanchard346551, disagreed with the ruling and insulted Serwaa. In her response, Serwaa explained that the sentence was in line with the law, as the boy was a minor. She educated the user, pointing out that the law limits the punishment for minors and that six months was the highest sentence he could receive.

Many netizens supported her response, applauding her for handling the situation professionally and educating the young man. She also told him not to be ignorant amid the back and forth.

Serwaa Amihere's exchange sparks drama

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JamAGod said:

"@Blanchard346551 you buy bundle 50ps dey diss @Serwaa_Amihere Not your fault, smh. 😌"

OtemeJoseph commented:

"Don’t mind him. You should have replied him mpo."

Dawson_Blaud said:

"It’s actually difficult for humans to admit they are wrong. Idk why but I think it’s part of us. Hmm."

Deceased's family disappointed with the verdict

Other Ghanaians are not happy with the verdict of the case, including the family of the victims.

YEN.com.gh reported that the grandmother of the girls expressed disappointment in the ruling as they felt the sentence was too light.

Their reaction came after proceedings at the family and juvenile court where the case was heard. He was sentenced to six months at a juvenile facility.

