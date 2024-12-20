A young Ghanaian lady is delighted she travelled out of Ghana to seek greener pastures abroad

A video captured the lady's massive transformation, showing her time working at the market and her current reality abroad

Social media users who took to the comments section have celebrated the lady for using her experience to inspire others

A young Ghanaian lady has become an inspiration to many after announcing that she has finally left Ghana.

The lady posted a video of herself on her TikTok page, highlighting her remarkable journey from market trader to her current reality abroad.

Ghanaian lady transforms nicely as she relocates abroad. Photo credit: @akosuaserwaa60/TikTok

The 20-second video showed her humble beginnings when she was selling items at the market.

The video then showed the lady's final preparations, her send-off at the airport, and her arrival in her new country.

The concluding part of the video showcased the lady's present reality, in which she was at her beautiful best and looked very happy.

The video, which highlights the lady's grass-to-grace story, has received over 10,000 likes and 200 comments.

"How my hard work has brought me this far. Thank you lord", the caption read.

Ghanaians congratulate the lady on relocating abroad

Social media users who took to the video's comment section congratulated the young lady on her travel abroad.

OHENEBA DARKO commented:

Serwaah faith i didn't hear from you all this while, hope you are doing well

GalLyk Lina reacted:

"I tap into this your blessings."

Akosuabeauty indicated:

"Congratulations I pray mine too will soon be granted in Jesus name."

user5262279593212 stated:

"I tap into ur blessing in Jesus name Amen."

Ghanaian street hawker relocates to Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man went viral after disclosing that he had relocated to Canada.

The young man took a trip down memory lane and posted an old photo of himself working as a street hawker in Ghana.

He then opened up about the times when he had to sell on the streets to make a living and support himself as a university student in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh