Nadia Takyiwaa-Mensah is the founder of Sai Wine and Champagne Café in Ghana

The UK-born Ghanaian entrepreneur started her company after receiving a vision from God about the business

Today, Sai Wine & Champagne Café has become one of the places in Accra where people go to taste and learn about wines

Nadia Takyiwaa-Mensah heeded a ''spiritual calling'' to establish Sai Wine and Champagne Café, a business she founded after relocating to Ghana.

It all started in 2012, she told Cuisine Noir. She saw a beautiful light-filled place with lots of glass and chandeliers.

At the time, Takyiwaa-Mensah lacked understanding of the vision, as she didn't know what it represented, but she heard a voice from God telling her ''You will know''.

Understanding the vision

While in Harlem New York in 2014, she found herself sitting in a place that was beautiful as the vision.

''I heard God say, ‘This is what you’re going to do next,'' she said. The place had a cute wine, bar, and Café. Takyiwaa-Mensah then reached out to her inner circles and moved to Miami.''

It was in Miami that God revealed to her that her wine business would be called ''Sai'' and in due course, she would come to understand the meaning of the name.

Moving to Accra Ghana

Takyiwaa-Mensah's faith in God influenced her decision to relocate to Accra, Ghana in 2009 from the United Kingdom where she was born and raised.

In Ghana, Takyiwaa-Mensah followed instructions from God to open a marketing agency, but she soon moved to the United Kingdom after six months of staying in Accra.

However, she returned to Ghana in response to what she calls ''spiritual calling'' in 2010 to set up a marketing agency called Sixth Sense Manifesto. And working from her vision board, she asked her team to look for a suitable location to actualize her spiritual calling, according to Cuisine Noir.

At the time she was establishing her wine business, Accra was increasingly embracing wine, particularly the ones from South Africa. Wines from South Africa were ''sweet and nasty'', she told Cuisine Noir.

Today, Sai Wine & Champagne Café has become one of the places in Ghana’s capital Accra, where people go to taste and learn about wines of the world, thanks to her company.

