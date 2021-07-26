BBNaija 2021: Meat All The Fine Male Contestants As Show Kicks Off
The 2021 Big Brother Naija reality TV show has finally begun on Saturday, July 24, as the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu welcomes the the contestants into the house. The season 6 of Big Brother Naija is themed Shine Ya Eye.
There will be no SMS voting for this season which will run for 72 days. All voting will be on the Big Brother Naija website and mobile site as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.
According to Big Brother Naija, winner of the 10-week long reality TV show will go home with a the grand prize of N90 million.
Cross is welcomed on stage as the 11th housemate
Cross is adventurous and spontaneous. He loves clubbing and dancing. He will be himself in the house. According to him, he will like to see a lot of drama. He detests evil.
He is a fitness centre and spa owner who insists he lives by “the rule of love”.
Sammie gets on stage as housemate number 10
Sammie is a student and also a filmmaker. He said he will talk all through the night. He wants to be the winner because he needs the money.
He said he will be bringing vibes into the house. According to Sammie, he will be himself in the house.
Emmanuel is housemate number 9
Emmanuel is 24 year old model and entrepreneur who is a former Mr. Africa. He loves fast cars and detests hatred. He said people should expect a little drama from him.
The young man is single.
Ebuka welcomes Jaypaul, housemate number 8
Jaypaul is from Cross River state. He is a social butterfly that can cook. He plays a lot but he achieves whatever he sets out to accomplish. Jaypaul said he belongs to nobody and belongs to everybody.
He makes movies and he is also a TV presenter. Jaypaul will be true to himself.
Housemate number 7, Yerins, is welcomed on stage
Yerins is a 27-year-old Bayelsa state indigene. He is a medical doctor and a polymath. Yerins is bringing creativity, originality and drama into the house. He is curious to see what part of him comes out on the show.
Niyi is welcomed on stage as housemate number 6
Adeniyi Lawal is 34 year-old man from Oyo state. He wants to be known in the house as Niyi. The young man is spontaneous and likes to have fun. He's happily married and he has a son. He will showcase a lot of energy and drama.
He is a businessman who has a fantasy gaming platform. Niyi is going to tell his fellow housemates he is single.
Housemate number 5 White Money makes his appearance
White Money is welcomed on stage. He is a business man who imports and sells shoes. He dislikes dishonest people. He's bringing the fire and entertainment. He said he is the reason why people want to watch the show. He's on the show to win.
White Money wants to showcase the entertaining part of him. According to White Money, he likes putting smiles on people's faces.
He said he is water, and water doesn't have enemy.
Singer Ladipoe gets on stage for a musical interlude
Talented Nigerian artiste Ladipoe got on stage to perform his hit song, Feeling, featuring Buju.
Pere is welcomed on stage as the 4th housemate
Housemate number 4 is Pere from Warri. He's a 36-year-old actor. Pere said he is a natural-born drama king.
Housemate number 3 Yousef gets on stage
Yousef is from Jos. He is confident and he is bringing the fun and entertainment. He’s a teacher and model and he is biracial. He said he will be searching for a soulmate.
Housemate number 2 named Saga is welcomed
Saga is 28 years but a 21-year-old in his head. He is an engineer who relates very well with the younger ones. He had passion for arts but ended up in science.
He wants the viewers to expect vibes from him.
Ebuka welcomes housemate number 1, Boma
The host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, welcomed Boma, the first housemate, on stage. He grew up on the streets of Yaba. He is single and ready to mingle.
He is a masseuse and mixologist who promises to keep it unpredictable.