The 2021 Big Brother Naija reality TV show has finally begun on Saturday, July 24, as the host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu welcomes the the contestants into the house. The season 6 of Big Brother Naija is themed Shine Ya Eye.

There will be no SMS voting for this season which will run for 72 days. All voting will be on the Big Brother Naija website and mobile site as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

According to Big Brother Naija, winner of the 10-week long reality TV show will go home with a the grand prize of N90 million.