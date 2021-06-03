Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy, wowed the audience at a show in London with his performance

Videos posted online show the audience at the Yam Festival held in the United Kingdom, jamming to songs by the artiste

Stonebwoy has been showered with praise by some people who attended the event

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy, put up a spirited performance over the weekend at the YAM Carnival festival held in London.

The event was held in the capital of the United Kingdom on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Videos posted online show thousands having the time of their lives as they sang along to songs by the Dancehall/Reggae artiste.

Stonebwoy thrills thousands in London with special performance; videos emerge online. Photo source: @gharticles

Source: Instagram

The YAM carnival festival was a celebration of black culture and black people around the world with performances from the likes of Davido, Patoranking and Fally Ipupa.

Watch the videos of Stonebwoy's performance below.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Check out some reactions to Stonebwoy's performance compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

Audioboy28 wished Stonebwoy well from Nigeria.

"One of the best from gh I'm sending some love from ng"

Zareenkeeton awarded the Most Valuable Performance to the Ghanaian star

"He was ‘man of the match’ at Yam Carnival"

bvdmoe had to highlight something of interest to him during Stonebwoy's performance.

"The white boys reaction"

c_biggzz, a member of a music band, The Compozers is still definitely hyped about Stonebwoy's performance

"YO PIN THIS COMMENT NOW!! I C Biggz from The Compozers want to publicly tell everyone in Ghana that @stonebwoyb & @iamkingpromise came to LONDON and CONQUERED their SET they had one the best RECEPTIONS Of the night “THEY PUT GHANA ON THE MAP” So big up to them I was SUPER PROUD OF MY BROTHERS "

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy disclosed he has received only 2,000 cedis in the form of royalty for all of the music he has released over the years.

He shared the shocking news during a chat with Papa Owusu-Ankomah, Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Royalties are monies paid to stakeholders including artistes, songwriters and producers for the use of their work by the music bodies like Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO.)

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian artiste, Stonebwoy, has been praised by Nigerian movie legend, Jim Iyke, for his intellect.

Speaking during an interview with Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) on The KSM Show, the actor stated that he admires the 'Activate' hitmaker for being a brilliant person

Source: Yen