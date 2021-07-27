A father has shown how proud he is of his son who just got into the US Marine as a commissioned officer

In a video that has gone viral, the happy father praised the son for being respectful to all and making his parenting job easier

Many people who reacted to their video said that the clip brought tears to their eyes, adding that the father looked fulfilled

A father was very happy as his son got commissioned into the US military as a marine corps member. To honour his son, Lt Fisher, he gave him his very first salute.

During the ceremony, the dad commended his child on how he has been respectful to people. He added that he made his job as a parent easier, WLTX News19 reports.

The man saluted his son amid tears. Photo source: WLTX News19

He tried not to cry

Just when he was going to give Fisher the salute, the man cried as he struggled hard to hold back his tears. After coming to the salute, he shook his hand in a military fashion before they finally hugged.

They both faced the camera as he spoke about how very proud he is of the young man.

He said:

“I think we all are proud of him. He made my job as a father easy. He made me look good. And this man, this young man is going to grow to do amazing things.”

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over seven million views with thousands of comments.

Watch the video below:

Wonderful father-son moment

Below are some of the reactions:

Wendy McGill said:

"Wow That Video, Brought Tears To My Eyes. Congratulations There Too The Father & Son."

Sandy Pauley Butler said:

"You are so blessed to have a son going in your footsteps, congratulations sir."

Omole Bode said:

"Great Americans, God protection over you big guy and you will do amazing thinks positively to humanity and to Dad you will reap the fruit of your labour,sir, congratulations."

Jason Reddick said:

"God Bless both of these amazing Americans! Thank you for your service!"

A Nigerian man got into US military

Meanwhile, YEN.com.ghearlier reported that a Nigerian man, Ayoola, on Thursday, January 21, went online to celebrate his promotion in the US Army.

He said he should have posted about his promotion when it happened. According to the man, his salary shot up with his new rank.

Many people congratulated him as some Nigerians asked how they could also join the military in America if they want to.

