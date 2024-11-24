Nations FC defender Razak Simpson has shared his experience playing for the Black Stars of Ghana

The Ghana Premier League star was handed his first Ghana invite for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November

Simpson was one of Ghana's brightest players in the games against Angola and Niger last week in the qualifiers

Razak Simpson has opened up after making his Ghana debut during the international break.

The Nations FC centre-back made his first appearance for the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Luanda on November 15, 2024.

He followed that up with another appearance after starting the game against Niger in Accra last Monday.

The Ghana Premier League star impressed in both matches despite Ghana failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to the defender, he felt heavy wearing the shirt for the first time but admitted it was a great experience.

”It wasn’t easy to wear the Black Stars colours because many Ghanaians are scattered over the world, and there were 26 players at camp. I was one of the chosen players to start for the national team. It is a great responsibility. When I wore the shirt, it became heavy on me, but I reminded myself that this is what I chose to do, so I had to put everything else aside and play," he said, as quoted by 3 News.

Simpson makes a point for home-based players

After the international break, Yen.com.gh spoke to Sports Journalist Raymond Nyamador, who was left impressed by Simpson's performance.

"The argument has been if the Ghana Premier League players can play for the senior national team. I've always said this, if you create the right and competitive environment, the GPL players will be able to play and do well for the team," he said.

"Unfortunately, for some time now, the local league has been relegated to the background. However, Razak's performances prove a great point for the local players."

Simpson praises Ayew after Ghana debut

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Razak Simpson has hailed Jordan Ayew for helping him settle into the team with ease.

The Nations FC defender impressed on his first outing for the national team as the Black Stars held Angola in Luanda to a 1-1 draw in the penultimate game of Group F.

Although Ghana failed to qualify for AFCON 2025 after that game, Simpson left a good impression on his debut.

