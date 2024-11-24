Perez Musik and his fiancée have tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on November 23, 2024

Their wedding came a few days after the gospel singer shared his pre-wedding photos on social media

Footage from Perez Musik's wedding has popped up on social media, exciting scores of fans

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

On November 23, Ghanaian gospel singer Frank Tagoe married his fiancée in a beautiful beach wedding ceremony.

Perez Musik is enjoying the arm embrace of his new partner on their wedding day. Source: PerezMusic

Source: Facebook

Perez Musik is one of Ghana's most thriving gospel music performers.

Last year, he won the Songwriter of the Year and Best Male Vocalist of the Year, beating top stars, including Diana Hamilton, at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

His wedding came a few days after he shared images of his partner on social media for the first time.

Social media has been flooded with footage from his marital ceremony. In one video, Perez Musik is seen on stage with his new partner, sharing a passionate kiss.

The video has garnered significant traction on social media.

Fans congratulate Perez Musik and his wife

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Perez Musik's wedding ceremony.

Esther Dei-Sekyi said:

Year of Marriage...... congratulations Minister

Dian Gilbert wrote:

Hmm met them recently at Chinatown Mall,

Urica Ama Dufe noted:

I was there today but at the beach side

Naa Nii Bi Adjei remarked:

When they start to hold the belle pe just know say something there ......something dey there Rado Rado zor

Joe Mettle attends Sandra Boakye-Duah's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sandra Boakye-Duah, the voice behind one of Ghana's viral gospel songs released this year, Light Has Come, married her fiancé.

The singer married her fiancéé, whose name was identified as Gabriel, at a simple yet elegant wedding in Ghana.

Joe Mettle, with whom Sandra collaborated on the hit song "Give Me Oil," was one of the high-profile guests at the wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh