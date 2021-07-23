When Aaron Tucker woke up on the morning of his interview, he never knew he would end up making the news

On his way for the job interview, he saw a crashed car whose driver really needed urgent help to survive

The help Aaron rendered endeared him to thousands of people as they raised more than $50,000 for him

A young man, Aaron Tucker, left a rare opportunity to get a job after he got out of prison. While he was going for the interview, he saw a car crash on the road.

Instead of continuing on his trip, the man opted to save a life instead. In speaking with Daily News, the man said he was very excited about his interview when he woke up that morning.

A rare act of kindness

Aaron revealed that when he saw a car that had run into a tree flipped, he knew he had to do something quickly. His bus driver never wanted to wait for him, Goal Cast reports.

With the car’s driver bleeding, he covered his wound as he tried to make him calm. Despite the man wanting to shut his eyes, Aaron kept him awake.

He told him:

“Your family wants to see you. Keep your eyes open.”

Job offers overload

At the time of the rescue, Aaron only had $2 (N823.92) in his pocket. A few days after the incident, people who were inspired by his act raised over $50,000 (N20,598,000) for him.

That was not all. The man got many job offers from company managers. He said:

“I just want everybody to know it’s not about what people could do for me. It’s just about me saving his life.”

Always do your job well

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that an 89-year-old man, Derlin Newey, never knew life would turn around from him so quickly. The man became a pizza delivery man as a way to pay his bills.

Despite being almost 90 years old, the man works 30 hours weekly in Utah. What separates the man from other delivery men was the way he always relates with his customers with a smile as he says:

“Hello! Are you looking for some pizza?”

One of his customers, Carlos Valdez, got so used to him that he always requested his service. Each time the man came to his house, he would record him with a security door camera.

