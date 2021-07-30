A young Nigerian lady, Victoria Oloni, has amazed many people online as she graduated from law school with flying colours

Oloni became one of the 20 students to get the Director-General Prize for first-class students on the graduation day

Many Nigerians online congratulated her as the lady said the help of God made the feat all possible

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A young lady, Victoria Oloni, has made her family proud as she finished from Nigerian Law School as one of the 20 students who got a first-class.

Sharing photos of herself in a lawyer uniform and the prize certificate she got on LinkedIn, Oloni expressed how grateful she was for the achievement.

The lady said she is super grateful to God. Photo source: LinkedIn/Victoria Oloni

Source: UGC

I feel blessed

The young lady said she feels blessed by God. She revealed that she was given the Director-General Prize for first-class students.

Many Nigerians took to her comment section to praise her. Oloni added that she will one day share her full life story.

As of the time of writing this report, her post has gathered over 2,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Many congratulated her

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Ifeloju Alakija said:

"Well done. Great story.... loading."

Precious Philip said:

"Congratulations dear."

Keshinro Hakeem said:

"Congratulations Victoria."

Isiaka Tolulope Aliu said:

"Congratulations."

Abdullahi Isezuo Abdulrahman said:

"Congratulations! Cheers."

Gabriel Eze said:

"Congratulations Victoria. Welcome onboard."

Another lady excelled

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Paula-Peace James-Okoro, celebrated her success as she finished from Covenant University with a 4.98/5.0 CGPA.

Bagging a first-class in Biochemistry, the lady thanked God for making her an overcomer through her study period in the institution.

Sharing how very grateful she is about it all, the lady said that bagging a degree is the beginning of the many things to come.

One of the snaps has her on the podium as she gave a farewell speech in the presence of deans and professors.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh