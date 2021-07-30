The lady shared her latest achievements on social media

She bagged her first job with Amazon as an Area Manager

The happy young lady also added that she has been able to buy a brand new 2021 Jeep Cherokee for herself just after graduating from school

A young beautiful lady has taken to social media to announce her massive achievement at a very young age of 21 years.

Kiara Lofton shared on LinkedIn that she just completed her tertiary education at Virginia State University with a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality Management.

She has also purchased her very own brand new 2021 Jeep Cherokee.

The cherry on top of the exciting news was that she has also received a job offer from Amazon as an Area Manager.

Overjoyed Kiara had God to thank for on her post.

She said, “Without God, I would be nothing!”

The post received over 3500 likes with more than 200 comments

A few of the heart-warming replies are as follow;

From Oluwabori Soyele;

This is massive! Congratulations to you on your achievements. Keep blazing

Prosper Vudugah said;

It is a really great year yet. More is to come. Congratulations Kiara

Sigalla Ndiapa added;

It is not just God. Your hardwork too counts. God doesn’t bless lazy people. Congratulations

Shadrach Boateng said;

Your next appointment will be going to space…congrats

Tieara N Jackson

Congratulations on having an amazing year so far and it’s only July! Just imagine what else God has in store for you.

Joseph Ablorh commented;

Great to hear. Keep excelling higher okay. Dear the sky is the limit. Well done. Very inspiring and thanks for sharing this post with us here on LinkedIn grateful.

Source: Yen