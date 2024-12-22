Famous Ghanaian TikTok star Erkuah Official is celebrating her 25th birthday today, December 22, 2024

Erkuah Official wore a flamboyant in a custom-made ensemble and makeup for her birthday photoshoot

Ghanaian influencers, including Wesley Kesse and others, have commented on Erkuah Official's birthday photos

Ghanaian TikToker Janet Offei, popularly called Erkuah Official, has released some photos to celebrate her 25th birthday.

The brand influencer looked breathtaking as a supermodel in a green corseted lace gown, highlighting her curves as she posed for the cameras.

Erkuah Official looks classy in a green outfit. Photo credit: @erkuahofficial.

Source: Instagram

Erkuah Official wore a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup that enhanced her smooth melanin skin.

She accessorised her look with a silver jewellery set matching the designs in her exquisite corseted gown.

Check out the photos below:

Erkuah Official rocks a stylish green gown

Some social media users have commented on Erkuah Official's birthday photos. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Erkuah Official looks gorgeous without makeup

The famous TikToker Erkuah Official wowed her followers with her beautiful makeup transformational video on Instagram.

She transformed with an ordinary woman wearing simple clothes to a bossy lady in heavy makeup and a stylish long-sleeve dress.

Watch the video below:

Erkuah Official graduates from Legon in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Erkuah Official, a Ghanaian TikToker, who looked completely different as she prepared for her graduation ceremony.

During the picture session, the brand influencer stood out from her classmates because to her pricey pantsuit.

Celebrities from Ghana, such as MzGee and Ameyaw Debrah, have left comments on Erkuah Official's images.

Source: YEN.com.gh