A photo of Shatta Wale and Hajia4reall is causing a stir on social media

The photo saw the two musicians seated next to each other while wearing matching outfits

Hajia4reall released her latest song with Shatta Wale titled Baby days ago

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A set of new photos of Ghanaian celebs Mona Montrage, famed as Haji4reall, and dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has sparked commentary on social media after they were shared.

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh saw the duo seated close to each other while wearing matching outfits believed to have been taken from their latest project together.

In the photos, Hajia4reall was seen standing by Shatta Wale's side as they smiled at each other.

I thought it was Ali of Date Rush - Fan says as Hajia4reall drops photos with Shatta Wale. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

Checks made by YEN.com.gh showed that the photos were taken during the making of the music video for Baby, Hajia4reall's new song which features the Taking Over crooner.

Shatta Wale, in one of the photos, was seated in a huge chair and had what looked like a hat shaped into a crown placed on his head.

The Ayoo hitmaker had some sunglasses on and complemented his look with expensive-looking pair of black shoes.

Hajia4reall also known as Mona4reall, was seen dressed in a skimpy ball gown and complimented her outfit with knee-length lacy shoes.

Many fans and followers took to the comment section to react to the photos but it appeared some people had a hard time making out Shatta Wale.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

fillaboyzdotcom came in with the comment: "Eeeeiii. I thought it was Ali of Date Rush oh...lol"

flygal215 wrote: "Queen n king"

bebold_t_nartey shouted out Hajia4reall's catchphrase: "Say say.. Say what"

There were many comments that showed fans of the duo appreciated their craft and were happy to see them pushing Ghana music forward.

Meanwhile, one Nelson, a young man parading himself as the personal assistant to actress and model, Moesha Baabinoti Boduong, has opened up about some issues pertaining to his boss.

In a leaked telephone conversation sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Nelson who was speaking to actress Salma Mumin, made a lot of revelations.

According to him, Moesha's state was deteriorating by the day and she was not showing any signs of recovery.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News