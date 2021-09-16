Dr Uchiha Winter Soldier, posted photos of his proposal to his bride-to-be on Twitter

He popped the question on a basketball court, and the moment was captured on camera

The photos have sparked mixed comments from his followers, with some expressing disbelief

Love is beautiful when one finds a soul mate to spend the rest of their lives with, and Dr Uchiha Winter Soldier, has found the ''bone of his bone'' to make a wife.

The would-be-groom wanted to make sure that his bride-to-be, Efua Valeria, had the perfect proposal, so he went all out to make it memorable.

Dr Uchiha Winter Soldier popped the question at a basketball court, as he was captured on a knee, presenting her with a ring.

Save the date: Handsome Man Proposes to Pretty Girlfriend; Viral Photos, Video Heap Mixed Reactions. Photo credit: Dr Uchiha Winter Soldier

Source: Twitter

Heartwarming visuals

The heartwarming video and photos of the proposal have since gone viral, with Uchiha Winter Soldier asking loved ones to ''save the date''.

The couple did not appear in any elaborate outfit for the occasion, as Dr Uchiha Winter Soldier sported a jersey and shorts, while Efua Valeria beamed in an African print.

From the visuals widely circulated on Twitter, it is clear the duo can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together.

Dr Uchiha Winter Soldier's post has amassed over 5,000 reactions and nearly 800 retweets as of the time of this publication, with some of his followers expressing disbelief, whilst others shared congratulatory comments.

Social media comments

Kobby Afriyiye said:

''Awwwww, Dats soo nice. Congratulations to them!!! Pray they make it to the end.. FYI Wifey.''

''I'm not kneeling down to do this ooo lai lai,'' he added.

Santanaamin indicated:

''Basketball shorts u no fit buy then you want to marry. This is how we cause trouble for ourselves.''

Ealehn commented:

''The first day I saw your picture, I new ugo know love chop waaa.''

Responding to Dr Uchiha Winter Soldier's post Nsawam Michael Scofield said:

''Just for the cameras. You are single bro.''

Source: Yen.com.gh