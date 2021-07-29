A young man believed to be Moesha's PA has opened up about the actress' current state

One Nelson, a young man parading himself as the personal assistant to actress and model, Moesha Baabinoti Boduong, has opened up about some issues pertaining to his boss.

In a leaked telephone conversation sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, Nelson who was speaking to actress Salma Mumin, made a lot of revelations.

According to him, Moesha's state was deteriorating by the day and she was not showing any signs of recovery.

He added that at one point, the actress, who was alone at home, turned on her gas cooker and burnt money to the tune of GHC50,000.

Nelson indicated that he was in the house with the actress but left for the recent Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He said he continued to another place to join Mona Montrage who was holding a birthday party in a part of Accra.

Nelson continued that when he returned from the two events, he saw ashes in the kitchen and questioned one woman about what had happened.

He said upon carefully examining the ashes, he saw remnants of Ghana cedi notes in the debris.

According to him, he confronted Moesha about it and she said she burnt the money because it was blood money and she wanted to absolve herself from any repercussions that may come with it.

Nelson made a lot of claims in the over 22-minute audio that has since gone viral on social media.

He added that Moesha also gave out a lot of money to the church in which she is said to have repented.

