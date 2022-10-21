Nigerian musician Wizkid is coming to Ghana on December 10th, and the news has excited many Ghanaians who look forward to seeing him

The musician announced his arrival on his Twitter page and gave details like the date, time, and venue of the event

Many folks expressed joy at the news and dropped interesting comments, with many saying they were anticipating the show

Popular Nigerian musician, Wizkid has announced via his Twitter page that he would be in Ghana soon for a show.

The show, which is being organized by Live Hub Entertainment, a popular show organizer, is set to take place on December 10th at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra.

Wizkid excited many Ghanaians with the news. A number of folks took to the comment section to express their joy. The last time the Nigerian superstar performed in Ghana was last year at the memorable Afrochella concert, which took place in Accra.

This year, Wizkid has been on his Made In Lagos Tour all over the globe and has been filling multiple arenas in many European countries. It is refreshing to see him set his sights on Africa, specifically Ghana. Many peeps look forward to seeing the international superstar in Ghana.

Folks Express Excitement At Wizkid In Ghana

Apinranc was happy to hear the news:

Naija and Ghana in December let's goooooooo

debola_szn also wrote:

Abrantie, we d3h wait you for Ghana kra.

kingmorej also reacted:

lmao this man is filling that stadium.

vordzorgbeR also commented:

Dear Wizkid, I’m begging on behalf of Ghanaians, make the ticket cost dey floor. We really beg

Wizkid: Ghanaian Actor Ekow Smith-Asante Makes Appearance in Wizkid's Bad to Me Video; Cameo Excites Ghanaians

In other stories, Nigerian music superstar Wizkid has released the official music video for his latest single Bad To Me.

The colorful visuals to his hit single of 2022 were released on October 19, 2022, after Wizkid teased it on social media.

Ghanaian actor Ekow Smith-Asante made a four-second appearance in the video, looking very cool and stylish.

The Internationally recognized Nigerian artist, got fans excited when he dropped the music video to his hit single Bad To Me.

