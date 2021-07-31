- John Mahama says his daughter has no Instagram or Facebook account

- The former president says all accounts in his daughter’s name are fake

- Farida Mahama recently celebrated her 14th birthday

John Dramani Mahama has announced that his 14-year-old daughter, Farida Mahama, does not own a Facebook or Instagram account.

In a public statement issued by his special aide, Bawa Mogtari, the former president warned that person’s risk being defrauded if they use the said account.

The former president revealed that; “An Instagram page set up by the same scammers in the name of Farida, @farida_mahama_ is also fake.”

Saglemi Housing charges

The former minister for works and housing under the Mahama administration – Collins Dauda – has been slapped with criminal charges over the controversial Saglemi Housing Project.

Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has revealed that four other NDC officials including a former sector minister under the Mahama administration, Kwaku Agyemang Mensah, contributed to the inflated cost of the housing project.

The Saglemi Housing project is currently on suspension after preliminary audits of the project shows it has been inflated at its price and $114 million embezzled by the erstwhile NDC administration.

The other NDC officials implicated are Kwaku Agyemang Mensah, Ziblim Yakubu, a former Chief Director at the Ministry; Andrew Clocanas, the Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited; and one Novi Tetteh Angelo.

John Kufuor speaks on his lifetime wishes

Ex-president, John Agyekum Kufuor, has revealed what he wants to be remembered for when he dies.

Speaking to scholars and interns under the Kufuor Foundation – who attended the James Madison University, the former president expressed that he wants to be remembered as a selfless leader who lead his life for others and not himself.

“I want to be remembered as the person who tries to encourage people to live not only for themselves but for others,” he stated.

Source: Yen.com.gh