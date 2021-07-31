- The Attorney General has pressed charges on the former minister for works and housing

- Collins Dauda, is accused of inflating the price of the Saglemi Housing Project

- Two other officials under the Mahama administration have also been charged

The former minister for works and housing under the Mahama administration – Collins Dauda – has been slapped with criminal charges over the controversial Saglemi Housing Project.

Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has revealed that four other NDC officials including a former sector minister under the Mahama administration, Kwaku Agyemang Mensah, contributed to the inflated cost of the housing project.

The Saglemi Housing project is currently on suspension after preliminary audits of the project shows it has been inflated at its price and $114 million embezzled by the erstwhile NDC administration.

The other NDC officials implicated are Kwaku Agyemang Mensah, Ziblim Yakubu, a former Chief Director at the Ministry; Andrew Clocanas, the Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited; and one Novi Tetteh Angelo.

John Kufuor speaks on his lifetime wishes

Ex-president, John Agyekum Kufuor, has revealed what he wants to be remembered for when he dies.

Speaking to scholars and interns under the Kufuor Foundation – who attended the James Madison University, the former president expressed that he wants to be remembered as a selfless leader who lead his life for others and not himself.

“I want to be remembered as the person who tries to encourage people to live not only for themselves but for others,” he stated.

About the Kufuor Foundation

The Kufuor Scholars Program is an initiative of the John A. Kufuor Foundation, which offers mentor and coaching opportunities for tertiary students recruited through vigorous competitive processes over a three year period.

The program has the overarching objective of mentoring a critical mass of future change agents; leaders imbued with a strong sense of patriotism; innovative leaders, problem solvers, creative thinkers and knowledgeable professionals in their respective fields of endeavour.

