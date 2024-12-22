2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Queen Tung-Teiya Dahamani, has shared her graduation photos of Instagram

Queen Tung-Teiya looked like a boss lady in a custom-made pantsuit for her beautiful graduation photos

Some beauty queens have commented on Queen Tung-Teiya's gorgeous designer shoes on her page

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Queen Tung-Teiya Dahamani, is among the celebrities who graduated with a master's degree in December 2024.

The beauty queen has challenged herself as she studied International Relations and Diplomacy at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner slays for her graduation at GIMPA. Photo credit: @thequeenteiya.

Queen Teiya looked effortlessly chic in a custom-made suit by top fashion designer Bondaana for her graduation.

She shared the beautiful photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Mastered it! 🎓👑 Grateful beyond words to my incredible family and friends who stood by me every step of the way, cheering me on and lifting me up.

This journey wasn’t easy, balancing countless responsibilities while pursuing my Master’s in International Relations and Diplomacy tested my limits.

But here I am, proof that with determination, faith, and a fantastic support system, dreams can become reality. Thank you for always believing in me."

Check out the photos below:

2022 GMB winner rocks stylish suit

Some past Ghana's Most Beautiful contestants have commented on Queen Teiya's post.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

miss.amoani stated:

"Yaaaaaaaaasss Queen. Congratulations ❤️."

monique_mawulawe stated:

"Congratulations 😍."

comedianwaris stated:

"Congratulations 🎈🍾🎉🎉."

queen.sungsuma stated:

"Wooosh. Congratulations ❤️🎊."

sarfoa_asamoah stated:

"Whoop🥳🥳big congrats to you dear❤️🎉."

wesleykessegh stated:

"Congratulations 🎊❤️."

sabilrachael stated:

"Well done Queen 👸 🎉🎉🎉".

mzzcharmy_original stated:

"Congratulations to you Queen 👏❤️."

zakiyaahmed__ stated:

"Congratulations 😍."

theladypeprah stated:

"Congratulations beautiful ❤️."

ms._arama stated:

"Ah!! We are done like that!!!🙄."

__fussyyy__ stated:

"Congratulations 😍."

___itsdbee__taakum stated:

"Yesssss big congratulations queen ❤️😍."

queentitiaka_gmb24 stated:

"Congratulations Queen ❤️🎉🎉."

