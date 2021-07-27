It was necessary to charter the private jet for Akufo-Addo - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has stated that it was necessary for President Akufo-Addo to charter the private jet for his trip

Accra - Parliamentary Affairs minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has stated that it was necessary for President Akufo-Addo to charter the private jet for his trip.

The majority leader said the private jet was not for his luxury or for convenience, Starrfm.com reports.

He also explained that certain circumstances led to the president chartering a flight for his trips. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added that the national security minister would soon explain.

“...people should know what nearly happened in the US when the president traveled with that. The minister of national security will come to explain why we had to do that. It was not to satisfy or to provide luxury for the President, but as I’m saying the truth would come out,” he said

The Suame MP, however, noted that the presidential jet offers more protection than the chartered flight.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said parliamentarians need to speak to issues, not personalities.

Speaking at an engagement with core leadership of Parliament, Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu questioned the basis for finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s refusal to answer questions filed by the North Tongu MP on the cost of the President’s trip.

According to the Tamale South MP, Ofori-Atta’s deferment of the question to the National Security minister is a breach of the Right to Information Act.

National Security Minister

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has directed the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa where he can get answers regarding the cost of Akufo-Addo’s recent trips to France, Belgium, and South Africa.

On Wednesday, July 21, Ofori-Atta said he did not release any funds to the Office of Government Machinery (OGM) this year in line with the 2021 budget implementation instructions.

In a report filed by 3news, he explained that the current practice is that the ministry releases quarterly funds to the Heads of Departments for all the operational activities of the office.

“To facilitate the safe coordination of the President’s travels, the Office of Government Machinery and the National Security Secretariat work together.. the president’s domestic and international travels are matters to do with National Security. He is the best placed to furnish the House with the details needed,” he said.

Source: Yen Newspaper