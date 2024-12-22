Several former Black Stars players showed up to support Prince Tagoe as he buried his late mother in Accra

The former Black Stars striker lost his mother, Madam Joyce Tagoe, who was aged 69, last month

The ex-Hearts of Oak and TSG Hoffenheim striker expressed sincere gratitude to his former teammates and friends for their support

Former players of the Black Stars came out to support ex-teammate Prince Tagoe as he laid his late mother to rest.

The former Ghana striker's mother, Madam Joyce Tagoe, passed away last month at the age of 69.

The cause of her death is unknown, but she reportedly was healthy before her passing.

Former Ghana players show up for Prince Tagoe as he lays late mother to rest. Photo: Instagram/ @prince_of_goals.

Source: Instagram

In photos shared on social media, several former Black Stars players, including legendary captain Stephen Appiah, ex-Inter Milan star Sulley Muntari and Asamoah Gyan, were present at the final funeral.

Other ex-stars at the event were Kwadwo Asamoah, Isaac Vorsah, Sam Johnson and PFAG president Tony Baffoe.

Prince Tagoe expresses gratitude to Ghanaians

The former Hearts of Oak and Hoffenheim forward thanked his former teammates and Ghanaians who paid respect to his mother.

Madam Tagoe was laid to rest in Accra.

"Your words comforted us. Your support strengthened us. Your love sustained us. We extend our deepest gratitude to one and all for your presence, kindness, and blessings during our greatest sadness," he posted on social media.

"We appreciate it more than words can convey and your Goodness and Gracious expression of Sympathy will always be remembered in our hearts.

"Whether you kept us in your Thoughts, provided a Lovely Arrangement, made a Generous Donation, or helped us in your own blessed way, please know that your act of Love will always stay with us. Thank you. The Tagoes...!!

Bukari donates to seven communities

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars winger Osman Bukari donated sports items to seven communities in Kwahu Mamfe.

The Austin FC forward returned to Ghana after the end of his season with the Texas-based club in the MLS.

Bukari gifted seven schools jerseys, footballs and socks as part of his philanthropic work in the country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh