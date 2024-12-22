Patrick Boakye Yiadom of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been declared the winner of the Obuasi East constituency parliamentary elections.

Patrick Baokye Yaiadom won the election by a mere 19 votes compared to Samuel Aboagye of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Source: UGC

While Boakye Yiadom garnered 18,558 votes, Aboagye got 18,539 votes.

Independent candidate Adjei Owusu Afriyie got 424 votes.

The re-collation exercise followed a dispute over the initial collation process, allegedly fraught with procedural irregularities.

Thus, the Electoral Commission annulled the previous results on the grounds of procedural irregularities and called for a re-collation.

The EC had stated that ensuring transparency and accuracy in the election was paramount to ensuring the integrity of the entire electoral process.

Obuasi East was one of nine constituencies whose results were re-collated at the Graeter Accra Regional Collation Centre in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh