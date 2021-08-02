AshantiGold SC beat Berekum Chelsea 4-1 in the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup

The team scored two brilliant goals to progress in the competition

AshantiGold would meet Accra Hearts of Oak in the final

AshantiGold SC beat Berekum Chelsea 4-1 in the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup to book their place in the final where they will face Hearts of Oak.

The victory did not come easy though, as the Miners had to battle to win in extra time after drawing the game 1-1 in regulation time.

However, the Obuasi side eventually picked the win after scoring three goals in extra-time. Two out of the four goals scored at the Cape Coast Stadium could contest for goal of the tournament as they were expertly taken.

In injury time of the first-half, AshantiGold won a free-kick about 25-yards away from the Chelsea goal. In a tweet posted by @GHLeagues, Eric Esso stepped up and curled his shot over and around the wall to beat Chelsea keeper, Sammy Adjei, who could only watch the ball enter the net.

In extra-time, AshantiGold went all out putting pressure on the Berekum side who failed to clear a a ball well. The ball fell to Amos Nkrumah who hit a thunderbolt from about 35-yards into the top right corner of the Chelsea post.

The two goals set up AshantiGold to a 4-1 victory and set them up to meet Hearts of Oak in the final.

The 2020/2021 season has seen some superb goals over the course of the season and hopefully, the final will exhibit more of these.

