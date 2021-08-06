A couple, D.W William, 103 and Willie William, 100, recently celebrated 82 years of marriage in North Carolina

The couple upon being asked the secret to their marriage said it's about being nice to each other

Their granddaughter believes the secret is how they communicate with each other and love each other

In a recent publication by People magazine, a beautiful old couple from North Carolina were reported to have celebrated 82 years of being married.

The man, D.W William, 103, and woman, Willie William, 100, were celebrated at a party organized by their daughter and granddaughter, people magazine reported.

A Couple just Celebrated 82 Years of Marriage; they Shared Simple Advice to Making love last in a Video

Upon asking the couple what they believe has made their relationship last, Willie replied;

“I don’t have no secret for that, just be nice to each other

Their granddaughter, BJ Williams-Greene told WSOC-TV;

I believe the secret is how they communicate, love each other and work together. They are each other's best friend

Also, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that four couples who have been together for at least 25 years have shared tips and secrets of marriage that have seen them overcome relationship obstacles and avoid divorce.

One couple, Steven and Peace Mugabi, have been married for 25 years.

They credit their marriage's longevity to the fact that they pray together and forgive each other for their mistakes.

Through their trials and tribulations, they have learnt to put trust in God and to remain friends. Stephen and Geraldine Musoke, who have been together for 34 years, tell a similar story of putting God at the centre of their relationship.

They say they also learned to be patient and loving to each other and developed a culture of listening and caring.

In the same vain, Apollo and Sarah Asea said putting trust in God has seen them through 29 years of marriage.

They also extol the virtues of forgiveness, being God-fearing, and being loving and caring to each other as critical to a long-lasting relationship or marriage.

Source: Yen.com.gh