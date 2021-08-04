Several interesting Placards have popped up with various messages to the government of Ghana in the ongoing FixTheCountry demonstration

Messages on corruption, unemployment, recruitment protocols, police and military brutality are being waved around

From a protestor; "I may not return home alive from this demo and if I don't, Mama, remember I died fighting for the betterment of the next generation"

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

The ongoing 'FixTheCountry' demonstration has gotten a lot of people heated up as placards with various messages are being held around.

Several interesting messages to the government have been penned down and waved about amid shouting and singing.

YEN.com.gh has sighted a few on the Twitter page of TV3 Ghana.

FixTheCountry: Many Display Thought Provoking Placards at the On-going Demo Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Some of the placards read as follows;

The country needs equality. Enough of the killing, intimidations, borrowing and police brutality. The police and military need to be transparent.

Mr Prez! Stop the corruption and save Ghana from Civil war

High rate of taxes. Lack of Jobs. Please help us

Poor health delivery

Bad roads

Corruption!

I may not return home alive from this demo and if i don't, Mama, remember i died fighting for the betterment of the next generation

Mr Commissioner General, let people pass through the right channels of recruitment and stop the protocol. NABCO GRA personnel have wored hard and deserve to be employed.

Check out the placards below;

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Also, in a recent video YEN.com.gh sighted on the Facebook page of TV3 Ghana, a 72-year-old woman is seen wailing uncontrollably as she expresses her displeasure with the current state of the current.

The old woman whose name is reported to be Akosua Yeboah after being asked the reason behind her cry answered that the country has things in the country has changed and the hardship is so much that her children are not able to provide for her anytime she asks for something from them.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen