Pastor Adeboye of RCCG has said that when he was still living a secular life, he had several lovers

The man of God said years later after he had met Christ, he again met one of his past lovers who needed help for her lame child

Positioned for the task and filled with the power of God, he healed the boy and he gained mobility

Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has made a big revelation as he ordained over 24,000 ministers into the ministry.

Vanguard reports that during the ceremony, 10,806 deacons and deaconesses and 4,726 assistant pastors were also ordained.

Pastor Adeboye said out of all of the ex-girlfriends, he had the most history with one. Photo source: Pastor E A Adeboye

Before I met Christ

At the ongoing convention of the church which will close on Saturday, August 7, the 79-year-old cleric revealed while preaching on sanctification that he had several girlfriends before he gave his life to Jesus Christ.

He said that out of the numerous lovers, he did everything with one in particular without giving details of the said former lady.

The cleric said:

“I told you that before I gave my life to Jesus Christ, I had many, many girlfriends. But among all of them, there was one that I did everything with, and I won’t tell you the details.

“Then, we separated. She went her way; I went my way. We didn’t see for years, and she got married, and I got married.”

The cleric went further and said that while he was working as a pastor at the University of Ilorin, he had an encounter with the woman’s family.

He said that the woman gave birth to a lame child and was advised to take him to a pastor, not knowing that the said cleric was her former lover.

She was surprised

When the woman was introduced to him as the pastor, she could not believe that he has become a changed man.

He narrated:

“She saw some people at the veranda, and said ‘I want to see the pastor’. They said he is inside. And then she came in and saw me. We greeted. Old flames. How are you? Long time, no see. Where have you been.

“And then she said ‘I want to see the pastor’. And I said yes, can I help you? She said ‘I said I want to see the pastor’. I said I am the pastor. She said, ‘you?’ I said yes. ‘You are the pastor?’ I said yes. She said ‘you will pray and God will answer?’"

After the prayer, a miracle happened that the boy who had never walked since birth started using his feet.

The keys to success

