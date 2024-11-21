The GFA has issued a press release addressing key areas following Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON

Aside from issuing a belated apology to Ghanaians, the football federation has noted three points to implement in the coming days

With the country’s football reputation on the line, the GFA’s actions come at a critical juncture

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has issued a delayed apology to the nation after the Black Stars’ disastrous failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana’s campaign, marked by below-par performances and winless outings, ended with the team languishing at the bottom of Group F behind Angola, Sudan, and Niger—a painful blow for a country once revered as a powerhouse in African football.

The Kurt Okraku-led GFA administration has come under intense scrutiny after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON. Photo credit: @ghanafaofficial/X.

The fallout from Monday's humbling defeat to Niger has been intense, with widespread calls for the dismissal of head coach Otto Addo and the resignation of GFA President Kurt Okraku.

However, both figures remain in their respective roles for now.

GFA apologises to Ghanaians

In response to mounting pressure, the GFA convened a meeting on Wednesday, November 20, and subsequently released a statement apologising to Ghanaians while outlining measures to address the situation.

According to the GFA's website, the communiqué highlighted three key initiatives intended to rebuild confidence in the nation’s football system.

YEN.com.gh analyses the three action points from the press release

3 action points from GFA

1. Dissolution of the Black Stars Management Committee

In a significant move, the GFA announced the dissolution of the Black Stars Management Committee.

This body, tasked with overseeing the team’s operations and ensuring accountability from the technical staff, has been disbanded in light of the team's monumental failure.

The decision, though drastic, reflects the urgent need for a fresh approach to the national team’s leadership and structure.

2. Meeting with Otto Addo

The Executive Council is scheduled to meet Otto Addo on November 27.

The agenda will centre on his technical report from the AFCON qualification debacle and an evaluation of his overall performance since assuming the role.

This meeting will be pivotal in determining the future direction of the coaching staff and whether Addo retains his position amid the storm of criticism.

3. Ghana Football Retreat

To foster a collaborative effort in addressing the declining standards, the GFA plans to organise a Ghana Football Retreat on November 28 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

This event will bring together stakeholders, including government representatives, football enthusiasts, and other interested parties, to discuss ideas and chart a path forward.

The retreat underscores the association’s acknowledgement of the public’s passion and frustration, and it seeks to harness collective insights for meaningful change.

Ghana among 5 nations with poor record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars concluded their AFCON qualifying campaign without a single victory, marking a historic low point.

The four-time African champions are among five nations to fail to secure a win in the qualifiers.

This outcome sees Ghana missing the flagship continental tournament for the first time in two decades, a stark contrast to their storied footballing history.

