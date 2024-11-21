Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has launched the Thomas Partey Tournament set for December 2024

The tournament will help unearth new talents for Ghana and also aid young players to realise their dreams

Partey will send scouts to Ghana to monitor the tournament with the best players getting the chance to join top clubs

Thomas Partey has announced his upcoming youth football championship dubbed the Thomas Partey Tournament.

The competition set for December 2024 in Ghana will be used to unearth talents for the next generation.

Partey, in collaboration with JJ Sports, will invite scouts from top European clubs to the tournament, which is set for December 2 to December 5.

In a video shared on social media, Partey said: "This is the time of year when young Ghanaian players need a platform to showcase their talent. This is for the motherland; let’s discover and celebrate our future stars.

"My agent and top scouts from eight European teams will be in Ghana to scout the best talents.

"This is Thomas Partey’s tournament; together, we’ll celebrate the future of Ghanaian football."

The 31-year-old was also scouted to Spain as a young player while playing at a youth championship.

The Black Stars midfielder spent most of his time playing for Atletico Madrid in Spain before joining the Gunners in the summer of 2020 from the La Liga giants, per Transfermarkt.

Ghana blessed with talents

The West African nation is not short of talent but the opportunities to realise these dreams are limited.

The Thomas Partey Tournament is expected to provide young footballers the opportunity to showcase their talents.

With some top scouts in attendance, the best players from the tournament will be handed the chance to train with top clubs in Europe.

Partey spends time with daughter

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Arsenal star Thomas Partey took the opportunity of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November to spend time with his daughter.

The 31-year-old was not included in the team for the games against Angola and Niger after missing the double-header against Sudan last month. T

Although Partey wanted to be part of the team, Ghana coach Otto Addo decided to not invite him for the two matches.

