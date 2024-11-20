Pretty Ghanaian Lady Celebrates Academic Achievement After Bagging Her First Degree in Nursing
- Kukua Acquah, a young Ghanaian lady has achieved academic excellence at the University for Development Studies in Tamale
- She was part of the 2024 batch of nursing and midwifery students honoured at the school's graduation.
- The young Ghanaian lady earned a degree in nursing after going through four years of tertiary education
A pretty-looking Ghanaian lady, identified as Kukua Acquah, has earned her first degree from the University for Development Studies (UDS).
Kukua Acquah was part of the 2024 batch of final-year students who graduated from the UDS School Of Nursing and Midwifery.
Having successfully gone through four years of rigorous academic work at the UDS, the seemingly well-endowed Ghanaian lady was awarded a BSc in Nursing.
This qualification now makes Kukua a Registered Nurse with a license to practice as a member of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA).
Following this academic success, Kukua took to her social media pages to celebrate.
A video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured the fresh university graduate looking stunning in her graduation gown.
Netizens congratulate Kukua
Netizens upon coming across Kukua Acquah's graduation pictures congratulated her on her achievement.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the Kukua TikTok post.
@Modern Nurses and Midwives said:
"Congratulations My Latest Nursing Officer."
@Gracious Beauty also said:
"congratulations my baby girl."
@shockwaves said
"well done congratulations to you ."
@Chief Batalsar Engonga🇬🇶 said:
"You did it girl. Congratulations."
@philipoti526 commented:
"wow congratulations my beautiful crush."
@Efiyhar Dimpsy also commented:
"The background sound is My fav movie ..um not even gonna lie."
@shush_pup wrote"
"She is even from Ghana I thought Kenya until I saw kukua eii asem oo."
Ghanaian lady graduates as a degree nurse
In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian lady, Bervlyn Nana Konadu Oboubisa, graduated from the Wisconsin International University College, Ghana (WIUCG) with a degree in nursing.
Bervlyn celebrated her academic achievement on social media by dropping beautiful photos from her graduation ceremony.
Her online community flooded her comment sections with congratulatory messages.
