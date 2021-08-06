An anonymous lady is asking netizens to help with a dilemma she finds herself in

She says her man of two years just confessed to being a traditionalist

As a daughter of a Pentecost deaconess, who is also in love with him, she is confused

A lady has anonymously chosen to share her dilemma with followers of a popular page on Facebook called Manokekame.

She revealed that her boyfriend of two years recently confessed he is a traditionalist after lying that he was a member of the Lights House Church.

The dilemma is that she is a daughter of a Pentecost deaconess and knows a man with that background will not be accepted, but she has fallen so much for him and is confused, she intimated.

She recounted that while they were dating, the boyfriend began acting funny and would leave the house at odd hours.

Mastering the courage to question him, he finally confessed to being a traditionalist.

"I took it cool but realised I had fallen for him and thought I can cope," she said.

Things got out of hand when the restrictions began, the lady in love added.

"He kept bringing in rules; I can't visit him unaware because he might be doing something I'm not supposed to see. I can't also visit him on certain days because he may have rituals to perform, etc."

The anonymous lady said the rules became so much she had to ask for a breakup but got a no in return.

Also, her mum has always been very strict about the kind of man she goes out with.

"Honestly, he respects me, he is humble, even if I talk back at him, he won't even mind. Very handsome, he's never gotten angry at me for the past 2 years and months even though I am the quick tempered person. He is quiet and reserved, I mean he is a type every lady would want but his religion hmmm," she added.

With all these qualities plus the love she has for him, she claims to be confused and has is asking netizens to help her figure it out.

