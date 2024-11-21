Akwaboah has celebrated his wife Theresa on her birthday with an affectionate Instagram post

The musician highlighted how much his wife meant to him and said he would choose her again if he were given the opportunity

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians and fans of the musician wished Theresa a happy birthday and praised Akwaboah for celebrating her

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah celebrated his wife Theresa's birthday with a heartfelt post on Instagram. The singer shared how much his wife means to him and expressed his love and appreciation for her.

Akwaboah celebrates his wife on her birthday on social media. Photo source: akwaboahmusic

Source: Instagram

In the post, Akwaboah highlighted her beauty and said he would choose her again if given the chance, even in another lifetime. The message attracted attention from fans, with many leaving comments to wish Theresa a happy birthday and praise Akwaboah for celebrating his wife publicly. In the post, he wrote:

"It’s the Beauty You see in simple things..HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE❤️❤️❤️..I will still choose you even in the world after.. GOD BLESS YOU FOR ME❤️❤️ @big_naya."

The couple tied the knot at a colourful ceremony on Friday, May 3, 2024. Since then, their relationship has been admired by many.

Fans celebrate Akwaboah and wife

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

timewithaduaba said:

"November borns are too special❤️ loyal and built to a fault 😀 Happy birthday Queen🎉 stay amazing."

vickynanaamaowusua1 said:

"Happy birthday Akumaa papabi..May God bless ur new age."

akosuasarpong33 commented:

"Happy birthday 🎁🎉🎊 🎂 my dear ❤️❤️❤️."

maame_takyiwa_ said:

"Today is my birthday too happy blessed day us 😍😍."

serenaashleysel said:

"We may borns brings blessings cos if u spiritual,you will no that may and October only is when Angeles comes on earth,so u married well and trust God you will enjoy this marriage life of yours.."

Source: YEN.com.gh