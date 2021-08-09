Sulemana started his first Ligue 1 game for Stade Rennais

Ghanaian starlet Kamaldeen Sulemana had the best start imaginable in Rennes colours as he scored on his Ligue 1 debut.

The 19-year old who joined Rennes last month, only needed 14 minutes to show the Rennes faithful what he was about.

Kamaldeen's goal helped Stade Rennais to earn a point after their game with Lens ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Kamaldeen Sulemana scores brilliant goal in Ligue 1debut for French side Rennes. Source: Twitter/Kamaldeenho10

In a video posted by tweeter user @KojoNketsia and spotted by YEN.com.gh the Ghanaian is seen racing onto a long pass, controlling it onto his right foot as he cut inside the 18-yard box and unleashing a curler which beat the Lens keeper and into the goal off the post.

After the game, Kamaldeen took to twitter to thank the fans of Rennes as well as look forward to the next game with Brest on Sunday.

"Great team effort & great atmosphere in the stadium by the fans. Thank you all for coming!! We didn’t get the results we wanted but eyes on the next one. Alhamdulilah official debut + Goal net."

Kamaldeen who was a subject of interest from several European clubs but eventually settled on French side Stade Rennais will be hoping to continue his scoring feat for his new club.

Watch goal below:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that highly rated Ghanaian winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has said he asked Michael Essien about the French league before deciding to join Stade Rennais in the transfer window.

The most sought after teenager in Europe ditched Ajax and Manchester United to join the Ligue 1 outfit on a five-year deal. At his unveiling on Monday, 26 July in France, the winger in quotes sighted by YEN.com.gh on Stade Rennais' website explained his decision.

"I spoke with Michael Essien (editor's note: assistant coach of Nordsjaelland) who played in Bastia and Lyon. He was able to tell me about Ligue 1.

