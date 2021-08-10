Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has hit the gym as he begins rehabilitation

The Arsenal star picked up an injury in pre-season

He will miss the first three weeks of the season due to the injury

Ghana midfielder and Arsenal ace, Thomas Partey has started gym work as he begins his injury rehabilitation in a bid to return to the field in the next three weeks.

The 28-year-old picked up an injury during the pre-season friendly against Chelsea, and it has been confirmed he will be out for three weeks.

In a video posted on Twitter, by his publicist Samuel Ziga sighted by YEN.com.gh, the midfielder is seen doing some basic gym work with injured teammate Eddie Nketiah.

Partey had to be forced out in the first half of the pre-season game against Chelsea after Blues midfielder Reuben Loftus-Cheek went in hard on the Ghanaian.

The former Atletico Madrid star sprained his ankle, and after a series of test by the English giants, Arsenal, it has been confirmed he will be out for three weeks.

"Right ankle. Thomas sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea last Sunday. Thomas continues to be assessed and is expected to be back in training in approximately three weeks," wrote Arsenal on their official website.

Thomas Partey is key to manager Mikel Arteta's plans and will be hoping the midfielder returns fully fit and stays injury free for the upcoming season.

The deputy Black Stars captain was in fine form for the Gunners before the injury, having played against Hibernian, Rangers and Chelsea in pre-season.

However, he will be missing the start of the premier league. Partey is expected to be out for the matches against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

