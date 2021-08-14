Gershon K. Gbeve, an amazing Ghanaian professional, is now the official photographer of Ghana's acting IGP

The hardworking man has had great achievements as a footballer, a police officer, and a photographer

In each career path, Gershon K. Gbeve had the chance to represent or serve Ghana

Detective, Gershon K. Gbeve, a hardworking and relentless Ghanaian professional, has been appointed as the official photographer of the Acting Inspector General of Police (Ag. IGP), George Akufo Dampare.

The news which was confirmed on both the official Twitter handle and website of footballghana also reveals that the detective was previously a footballer.

Football achievement

It is indicated that Gbeve was actually one of the players who represented Ghana in the West Africa saeson4 MTN Soccer Academy Reality Show that was held on Metro TV in 2010.

Photography achievement

Prior to that, the detective had been learning and practicing photography since 2003 whilst still playing football.

In 2012, however, he decided to venture into the police force which he has also become very successful in.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, Detective Lance Corporal Gershon K. Gbeve was adjudged the Best Tradition and Culture Photographer of 2019 by the Association of Professional Photographers, Ghana (APPG).

This was at the maiden edition of TheGrandPixels Photography Awards, organized by the AccraPhotoWeek and APPG in Accra.

Achievement in the police force

‘BB’, as he is also called, had his appointment as the Acting IGP’s official paparazzi to be in charge of all his (the IGP’s) images and other photographic needs on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

New IGP's appointment

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the new IGP took over from the outgoing IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh on August 1, 2021.

According to a report filed by Citinews, he has been penned down for the job, and the Presidency will soon communicate officially to Ghanaians.

