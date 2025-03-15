Despite being in fine form for Le Havre this season, Andre Ayew was left out of the Black Stars of Ghana squad

A former Ghana international has urged Andre Dede Ayew to retire from international football with dignity

Regardless of his international future, Andre Ayew’s legacy as one of Ghana’s greatest footballers is firmly established

Otto Addo decision's to drop captain Andre Ayew from the Ghana squad for the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar has ignited intense debate.

Despite Ayew’s impressive form in the French Ligue 1 with Le Havre, where he has scored 4 goals and provided 1 assist this season, he was not selected.

Andre Ayew in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

This decision has drawn attention from former Ghana international, Dan Owusu, who, in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, has urged the 35-year-old Ayew to retire from international football with dignity, rather than risk the embarrassment of not being called up as the captain of the team.

Andre Ayew's Black Stars legacy

Andre Ayew has been one of the stalwarts of Ghanaian football for close to two decades. As the son of the legendary Abedi Pele, Ayew inherited the footballing talent that has made him a household name not just in Ghana but also across Europe. With experience playing for top European clubs such as Olympique Marseille, Swansea City, and Al Sadd, Ayew has become an iconic figure in African football, winning the BBC African Footballer of the Year in 2011.

Throughout his career, Ayew, who has 24 goals in 120 games for Ghana, has been an integral part of the Black Stars. He has been the face of the team for many years, especially following the retirement of the likes of Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, and Sulley Ali Muntari. His leadership qualities, determination, and performances on the field have earned him respect from players and Ghanaian fans.

However, as time marches on, every player faces the inevitable question of when to step down, especially when their place in the squad is no longer guaranteed. For Ayew, this moment may have come, and his exclusion from the latest Black Stars squad, though Otto Addo had promised to select him once he finds a club, could serve as a tipping point in his long and storied international career.

Dan Owusu’s call for an honourable retirement

Dan Owusu, a former Ghana international and top scorer in the Ghana Premier League for three consecutive seasons, has been vocal in advising Ayew to retire from international football.

Owusu believes that rather than risk being excluded from the squad, Ayew should step away on his own terms, preserving his legacy and the respect of the Ghanaian public. Owusu’s suggestion that Ayew retire "honourably" reflects his concern that Ayew’s eventual non-selection might might not help his image as a national hero.

In Owusu’s eyes, Ayew has done enough for the Black Stars, and leaving on a high note would ensure that his contributions are remembered fondly.

Owusu’s statement is also a reminder of the sometimes painful realities faced by veteran players in international football. Many athletes struggle with the transition from being a regular starter to a squad player or, in some cases, facing the end of their international careers altogether.

''I like Andre Ayew so much for his passion and determination he brings to the Black Stars. When he is playing, you just love him. But now he is not being called to the team and I feel for him as the captain of the team. It is also true that age is not on his side. I would advice him to honourably retire from the team to preserve his legacy. From winning the U20 World Cup to what he has achieved with the national team, I think Dede should retire rather not being called by the coach all the time. When you are the captain and you are not being selected, it does not appear right for me,' Dan Owusu said.

Andre Ayew: Form vs role in the squad

The decision to leave out the FIFA U20 World Cup winner despite his strong form in Ligue 1 highlights an underlying dilemma that coaches must face: should a player's current form at the club level be the primary factor in their selection for the national team, or should other considerations, such as the player’s role in the squad, age, and potential for the future, take precedence?

From a purely footballing perspective, Ayew’s performances in France suggest that he still has plenty to offer at the club level. Scoring 4 goals and providing 1 assist in Ligue 1 is a commendable return for a player in his mid-30s. However, international football requires a different set of considerations.

Andre Ayew celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group G match between Germany and Ghana at Castelao on June 21, 2014. Image credit: Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

In a team that is transitioning to a younger generation, having veteran players in the squad can be both an asset and a potential hindrance. While Ayew’s leadership qualities and experience are invaluable, they may not outweigh the need for youth and fresh energy in the Black Stars.

Regardless of how Ayew’s international career ultimately ends, his legacy as a Ghanaian footballer is secure. Over the years, Ayew has established himself as one of the most influential African players of his generation. He has represented Ghana with pride on the world’s biggest stages, including the World Cup and AFCON. His goals, assists, and leadership have played a pivotal role in shaping the Black Stars’ comparative successes during his time with the team.

Otto Addo drops Andre Ayew

YEN.com.gh earlier reported why Otto Addo did not select Andre Ayew in his 23-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Even if Ayew decides to retire from international football, his impact on Ghanaian football will be lasting. His story is one of perseverance, talent, and leadership, and he will always be remembered as one of Ghana’s greatest footballing icons of the last 25 years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh