A young woman's determination to lose weight has bore great results as she shared inspiring pictures of her old and new look

The lady, Serwaa Akoto, has now become a weight loss influencer, urging people to take their health seriously

Many who came across her video displaying her old and new pictures were impressed by her massive body transformation

A plus-size Ghanaian nurse has inspired many with her transformational weight loss journey.

The young woman, identified as Serwaa Akoto, felt her weight was getting the better of her and took drastic steps to do something about it.

Consequently, Serwaa Akoto began working out consistently and tirelessly over a long period of time to burn some fat.

With strong determination, hard work and patience, the Ghanaian nurse drastically transformed, looking unrecognisable from her old self.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Akoto shared rolling photos capturing her old and new self.

Serwaa Akoto now looks like a pale shadow of her former self thanks to the physical transformation she had undergone.

Although the video did not show her working out at the gym, she looked more fitter and confident in her new body.

The Ghanaian nurse has become a weight loss influencer, preaching healthy living in her online community.

While responding to comments under the TikTok video, Serwaa Akoto urged her followers who may be looking for healthier ways of reducing their weight to reach out to her on the phone.

Below is the before and after video of Serwaa Akoto's weight loss journey.

Reactions to Ghanaian Nurse's weight loss journey

The Ghanaian nurse has become an inspiration to many on social media with her weight loss journey.

Many social media users who came across the video thronged the comment section to commend her and also seek help.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@handmadeby_grace said:

"I beg help me oooo. Am losing self-confidence."

@Michelle darko also said:

"Serwaa you look different ,you look beautiful."

@Millijess commented:

"This is awesome, what's the secret pls."

@Shankuspelelehotline also commented:

"How did you do this my love help a sister wai."

@Madam10house wrote:

"How did u do it? need help, please."

@ONLY GOD BLESSES also wrote:

"Wow ...yu looking pretty WOW..can u help me."

Ghanaian lady shares jaw-dropping weight loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady shared how she lost a lot of weight and it's leaving everyone on social media impressed.

This inspirational woman had reportedly battled with weight issues her entire life until she finally discovered the key to keeping those extra kgs off.

In an interview, she said she aimed to empower and educate others on how to maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Many who came across the woman's video, thronged the comment section to praise her for her weight loss success.

