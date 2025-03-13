Popular media personality formerly of Sompa FM, Odifour Paul Kwabena has resurnfaced after he was dismissed from the media house

The former Sompa Nkommo panellist has found something meaningful to do with his life after his employers dismissed him recently

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions to the post, as some were delighted at the news while others were unimpressed

Popular media personality, Odifour Paul Kwabena has found something meaningful to do with his life after his employers dismissed him from his job.

in December 2024, Oheneni Adazoa's 'Bell Boy' was sacked from the media house over allegations of inappropriate conduct with female guests on the radio show.

After his sacking as Oheneni Adazoa's Bell Boy on Sompa FM, Odifour Paul Kwabena debuts his own show. Image source: Odifour Paul Kwabena

Source: TikTok

Talk aimed at reinstating him at the radio/TV station have taken place between Odifour Kwabena, Oheneni Adazoa and the producer of the show, IBJ.

Despite assurances of a comeback, the highly skilled panellist remains on the sidelines, awaiting the fulfilment of a long-standing promise. As time drags on, he has found a way to stay occupied.

Odifour Paul Kwabena has been spotted in various videos as a panellist on Ghanaman TV, another media platform. In another video, he was seen hosting his show on the same platform.

Watch the video below:

However, YEN.com.gh cannot confirm if he permanently joined the media platform or is keeping himself active and relevant in the field.

Odifour Paul starts Adoma Court

The former Sompa Nkommo panellist has started his own show dubbed Adoma Court, where he acts as a judge ruling on issues, just like what happens on his former show.

However, the difference between his show and Sompa Nkommo is that Sompa has a host with many panellists while Adoma Court has just one host acting as a panellist.

Odifour also shoots comedy skits on the sidelines and shares the video of his TikTok and YouTube pages.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Odifour starts his own show

Netizens who saw videos of Odifour moving on with his life after his exit from Sompa FM expressed mixed feelings.

While some indicated that they had missed him, others were delighted he had found something to do after his dismissal.

@afiaaso51 wrote:

"Funny men how are you doing today."

@Babyface wrote:

"Kakra kakra Ebefa."

@Pent Tagon wrote:

"Kama."

@Ofori Agyemang565 wrote:

"Bro you are more important than the camera man."

@Asantewaa wrote:

"The way na the vibes dey Paa when this two meet I swear can’t you see it."

@DeeMc Ministries wrote:

"Eei I miss yur voice on Sompa ooo."

@WANLUV SHOW wrote:

"They all pretend to loved u ...but God will never fail u."

@Zillah Maame Serwaa wrote:

"Our original bell man."

@Afia Amponsah Appiah wrote:

"De vibe is gone without u."

@Cwiidy pie wrote:

"I love everything you do."

@Adwoabee19 wrote:

"Your order in court some 🤣🤣! Oh I love this show because of you."

