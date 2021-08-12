A young Ghanaian man, Maxwell Aladago who could not operate a computer prior to his Univerity education has made many proud now

The former student of Nandom Senior High school has graduated from Ashesi university no longer a computer illiterate but as a prolific Artificial Intelligence (AI) researcher

The young man has bagged a PhD position at Dartmouth where he is helping to solve some of Africa's challenges

A graduate of Ashesi University, Maxwell Aladago has proved to many that, with hard work and determination, one can conquer any roadblock.

In a recent publication by Ashesi on with official Facebook page, the university announced that the brilliant young man has graduated as a prolific Artificial Intelligence researcher having had no prior knowledge of the use of computers.

Recounting the university said, Maxwell gained admission to the school from Nandom Senior High School.

He had never used a computer before coming to the university, Ashesi added.

By graduation, he had become a profound Artificial Intelligence researcher, developing algorithms for various applications including the detection of malaria parasites in a blood smear.

Maxwell great works earned him a PhD position at Dartmouth, where he is currently focused on AI research for solving some of Africa’s most pressing challenges.

Dartmouth College is a private Ivy League research university in Hanover, New Hampshire, United States

