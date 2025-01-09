A brilliant SHS graduate, despite excelling in the 2024 WASSCE, may not go to the university

The 16-year-old has gained admission to read medicine at KNUST, but she might lose her place if she is unable to pay her fees

Netizens who reacted to the post are hoping that well-meaning Ghanaians and organisations will come to the aid of the girl

An intelligent Senior High School (SHS) graduate is in need of financial help if her desire to attend university will become a reality.

The 16-year-old girl who sat for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) passed with flying colours as she bagged an A in all eight subjects.

16-Year-Old seeks help to pay fees at KNUST as deadline looms.

The unnamed girl has been admitted to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to study for a BSc in Human Biology, MB CHB,

Risk of losing her admission slot

Despite her stellar academic performance, the teenager risks losing her admission slot if she fails to pay GH¢9,925 as school fees by Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Ghanaian nurse and philanthropist Wendy Boatemaa Ofori, who shared photos of the girl's result slip and admission letter on her Facebook page, pleaded with benevolent individuals, groups, and organizations to help the girl in her bid to become a medical doctor.

"I honestly cannot overlook while a 16-year-old girl gains admission to read medicine but might have to forfeit because of money. My plan wasn’t to raise money for anyone this January, but I can’t overlook this. Her exact fee is 9,925gh minus others. Please she has till Monday to make payment."

Persons desirous of helping the girl can contact Wendy Boatemaa Ofori on 0246006096 for more information.

"Please come to our aid, let’s secure her admission, and then we can look at a long-term plan to sustain her.0246006096 Wendy Ofori Boatemaa .I had a chat with her after the teacher reached out," her post was read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in 400 likes and over 60 comments.

Reactions on KNUST's school fees

Social media users who commented on the post hoped the girl would get the help needed to further her education. Some also wondered why the fees of such an intelligent student were so high.

commented:

"8As and They gave her fee paying??? Herrr."

Godii Bliss wrote:

"Its fee paying oo. Ghana when. Sometimes I get sad when such results has no scholarship linked. Even so, its fee paying ad3n."

Vivian Nsiahm added:

"Let me use your platform to encourage such students to also try UDS Medicine. I believe she could have secured an admission without fee paying."

Joshua Kwame Gbadagba wrote:

"Why are they giving more fee paying than scholarships into medical schools now?"

Sam Mens added:

"Fee paying!? I thought fee paying is meant for those who couldn't get their preferred choice of programme of study...hmmm."

