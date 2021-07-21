President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed George Akufo Dampare as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Prior to his new appointment, he was a Commissioner of Police (COP).

He will be taking over from the outgoing IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh from August 1, 2021.

According to a report filed by Citinews, he has been penned down for the top job, and that the Presidency will soon communicate officially to Ghanaians.

COP Dampare, who’s among the few top officers within the rank to serve in this position, will however serve in an acting capacity until he’s confirmed in consultation with the Council of State.

Although the outgoing IGP had reached retirement age, he was given a two-year mandate to serve in that capacity before he exits.

In recent times, the IGP’s handling and commentary on some security situations in the country have angered many Ghanaians.

George Akuffo Dampare, who has served in various capacities within the Ghana Police Service, is known and praised for his professionalism, decency, and integrity within and outside the service.

