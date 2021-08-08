19-year-old Thomas Amoani has made Ghana proud after becoming the only student in Brunel University to get 100% in a particular course

Thomas who hails from a small town in the Eastern Region had 8As in his WASSCE & was sponsored by Ghana's president to school in UK

Odame Agyare, the gentleman who first broke the news about Thomas' need for help confirmed the report about his latest achievement

Thomas Amoani, a young boy who hails from the Akim district of the Eastern Region of Ghana has made the country proud by attaining a perfect score in his mid-semester examinations.

According to a narration by Odame Agyare, the gentleman who first interviewed the teenager for his story to go viral and has been following up on him, Thomas was the only student in the entire Brunel University to get 100% in the course Foundation Mathematics for Economics and Finance.

A screenshot of the result was also shared as evidence in the video that YEN.com.gh sighted.

Amoani's story

Amoani, 19, scored As in all the eight subjects he sat for in the 2020 WASCCE but was faced with the reality of his parents not being able to afford a university education.

Not long after WAEC released the result of the 2020 WASSCE, Amoani's story got published on online media platforms.

In a video sighted on Graphic.com.gh, the boy narrated how he had to walk six kilometres from his home at Asuaba to attend classes at Adeiso SHS every school day.

Luck smiled on Amoani and his story caught the attention of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who directed that he [Amoani] should be given a full scholarship for his tertiary studies.

Schooling the UK

Following the directive from Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat (GSS) held a meeting with Amoani's family to discuss his future.

The 19-year-old wished to study Economics at the University of Ghana, but the GSS offered to send him to the UK to study.

Amoani's scholarship to the UK includes full tuition, accommodation, monthly stipends, return air tickets, health insurance, and other benefits.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the young boy, when he arrived on the campus with joy, made a promise not to fail Ghana while also thanking President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I never imagined I will be given such an opportunity by Mr President through the hardworking Registrar. I am very grateful for the confidence reposed in me. I will not fail my country Ghana,” the report quoted him as saying.

