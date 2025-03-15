The Ghana FA has explained why Tariq Lamptey and 11 top players were dropped out of Otto Addo's latest squad

The football association highlighted various reasons why the said players will miss out on Ghana's World Cup qualifiers this month

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey could be available for selection in Brighton's English Premier League tie against Manchester City

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler has confirmed that Tariq Lamptey will be available for selection in their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday, March 15.

The Ghanaian right-back missed Brighton’s 2-1 win over Fulham due to suspension following a red card in their FA Cup victory over Newcastle.

Tariq Lamptey could be available for selection in Brighton's English Premier League tie against Manchester City

His return provides a significant boost for the Seagulls, who are aiming for their seventh consecutive league win.

Lamptey has been in fine form this season, contributing two goals and two assists in 13 league appearances, despite often being deployed out of position on the left.

In a pre-match press conference, Hürzeler confirmed:

“Tariq Lamptey will be an option [after serving his suspension].”

However, Lamptey’s availability for Brighton raises questions regarding his absence from Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

He was among 12 players reportedly sidelined for the Black Stars’ crucial matches against Chad and Madagascar on March 21 and 24.

Why Lamptey and 11 players missed out on Black Stars squad

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has provided clarity on the omission of several high-profile players from Otto Addo’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars are set to face Chad and Madagascar, but the absence of key figures has sparked reactions among Ghanaians on social media.

The GFA, in a statement on Ghanafa.org, outlined that injury is the reason for the absence of Lamptey and 11 other regulars in the Black Stars setup.

Tariq Lamptey headlines a list of players that missed out on Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. Photo by Visionhaus.

What’s next for the Black Stars?

According to Ghanafa.org, the Otto Addo and his charges will convene for training camp on Monday, March 17, 2025, before embarking on two crucial Group I encounters.

Chad will be the first test at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 21, before the team heads to Morocco to battle Madagascar on Monday, March 24.

With nine points from four matches, Ghana currently shares the top spot with Comoros.

Hudson-Odoi addresses international allegiance talks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nottingham Forest forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has addressed speculation surrounding his international future amid his impressive Premier League form.

The former Chelsea winger has reportedly engaged in discussions with the GFA regarding a potential nationality switch.

However, with no concrete decision emerging from the talks, the in-form attacker appears to have shifted his focus back to representing England.

