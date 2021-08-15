You exchange Ga lands for V8, what a shame! - Henry Quartey blasts Ga chiefs

- Ga Chiefs have been criticized for selling lands for a pittance

- The Greater Accra Regional minister says these chiefs exchange grounds for V8

- Henry Lartey was speaking at a Homowo forum

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has criticized Ga Chiefs for selling Ga lands for a pittance.

Speaking to Ga Chiefs, the regional minister lamented how they exchanged lands for V8 that they can't handle nor maintain the cars.

"You sit here and sell our lands. You exchange acres of land for V8. Anyone asks where the Ga Chiefs are, pointing to a mango tree with V8 parked under a mango tree. A car you can't even handle. This is shameful," he admonished.

A police car for hiring

A police coaster bus with a poster for hiring has left a "Fix the country" campaigner confused and agitated.

With plate number GT 7239-20, the moving bus was captured on video as the campaigner tweeted, "this country is in dire need of fixing."

The first case of Ebola

Cote d'Ivoire has confirmed the country's first case of Ebola since 1994. This came after health officials confirmed the virus from a patient hospitalized in the commercial capital of Abidjan after arriving from Guinea.

Initial investigations found that the patient had traveled to Cote d'Ivoire by road and arrived in Abidjan on 12 August. The patient was admitted to a hospital after experiencing a fever and is currently receiving treatment.

Guinea experienced a four-month-long Ebola outbreak, which was declared over on 19 June 2021. There is no indication that the current case in Cote d'Ivoire is linked to the earlier attack in Guinea. However, further investigation and genomic sequencing will identify the strain and determine a connection between the two outbreaks.

This year Ebola outbreaks have been declared in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Guinea. Still, it is the first time an attack has occurred in a large capital city such as Abidjan since the 2014–2016 West Ebola outbreak.

