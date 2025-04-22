Lydia Seyram Alhassan, in a TikTok video, was spotted hanging out with Dakoa Newman in public

The former MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency looked excited as she and her colleagues spent time in a restaurant

Lydia Seyram Alhassan's sighting with Dakoa Newman marked a rare public appearance following her defeat to John Dumelo in the 2024 general elections

Former Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, was spotted hanging out with Dakoa Newman in public in a video that surfaced on social media.

In a video shared by Dakoa Newman on TikTok, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP beamed with a smile as she spent time with her female colleagues inside a plush restaurant.

Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan looked beautiful and fresh as she conversed with the former Member of Parliament for the Okaikwei South constituency and their female friend.

The former Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Dakoa Newman, and the other woman sat in their chairs as they waited for a waitress to serve the meal they had ordered upon arriving at the restaurant.

Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan's sighting at the restaurant with Dakoa Newman marked a rare public appearance for the former Ayawaso West Wuogon MP following her defeat to actor-turned-politician John Setor Dumelo in the 2024 general elections.

After conceding the massive defeat in the elections, the former MP, who was also appointed the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources under former President Nana Akufo-Addo's government, has kept herself out of the public limelight.

The prominent member of the New Patriotic Party failed to retain her seat in the elections, having garnered 39,214 votes in comparison to John Dumelo's 47,560 votes.

Following her loss, the former MP courted controversy after it was alleged that she cancelled the free shuttle service provided to students of the University of Ghana before the electoral contest with her opponents.

Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan had previously served as the Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency for five years after winning a by-election in January 2019.

She ventured into the political space and ran for the MP position in her constituency after her husband, Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko, sadly passed away after a short illness for which he had undergone corrective surgery in 2018.

Madam Lydia Alhassan's late husband had previously served as a member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in Accra from 2012 until he died in 2018.

